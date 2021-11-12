Entertainment News Roundup: A family affair: Antonio Banderas enlists daughter for new Spanish musical; Chris Stapleton wins big, diversity recognized at Country Music Association Awards and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

A family affair: Antonio Banderas enlists daughter for new Spanish musical

When Spanish actor Antonio Banderas needs some honest feedback in his new gig as a theatrical impresario, he calls on his daughter Stella, who he hired as second assistant director on an upcoming production of the musical "Company." Banderas, star of "The Mask of Zorro" and dozens of other films, will direct and star in a Spanish language version of the 1970 Broadway show by Stephen Sondheim, which won six Tony Awards, in his hometown of Malaga, southern Spain.

Chris Stapleton wins big, diversity recognized at Country Music Association Awards

Fiery performances and nods to diversity gave the 55th Annual Country Music Association Awards renewed energy as the event came back to a live audience for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Chris Stapleton picked up four awards including Male Vocalist of the Year, Luke Combs took home the top Entertainer of the Year award, and "I Hope You're Happy Now" singer Carly Pearce won Female Vocalist of the Year.

Abbey Road Studios marks 90 years with festival for future music makers

London's Abbey Road studios, where the Beatles, Pink Floyd, Amy Winehouse, and Adele have made legendary recordings, is marking its 90th anniversary this week with a festival of events for the next generation of music makers. Two days of panels, listening sessions and talks aimed at people starting out in the industry will cover topics ranging from how to become a producer or engineer to understanding music publishing.

Marvel gives 'Hawkeye' a holiday season makeover

Marvel Studios gets festive with its new show "Hawkeye".

The six-part series sees Jeremy Renner return to the role of Clint Barton/Hawkeye, introduced in the 2011 movie "Thor", for his first solo show.

Disney's Encanto celebrates Colombia's diversity, says musician Carlos Vives

Walt Disney's latest film "Encanto" celebrates Colombia's diversity, its people, and its music, and sends a message about overcoming challenges, said singer and composer Carlos Vives. Encanto helps rehabilitate the image of Colombia - usually associated in Hollywood with drug trafficking and violence - said Vives, who sang the movie's title song.

Lin-Manuel Miranda launches film festival with directorial debut

"Hamilton" writer Lin-Manuel Miranda opened the American Film Institute's festival on Wednesday with the premiere of his directorial debut, "Tick, Tick... BOOM!", a musical by Jonathan Larson, most famous for Broadway hit "Rent". Larson died at 32 from a heart condition and received three posthumous Tony Awards for "Rent". Although the original "Tick, Tick... BOOM!" was a solo piece, the autobiographical production has expanded over the years.

Timelines are major focus in investigation of Houston concert deaths

Determining the accurate time frame of events when eight people were trampled to death at a Friday night concert in Houston is an early focus of the criminal investigation, the city's police chief said on Wednesday. A stampede of fans during rap star Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival killed eight and injured scores who attended the concert in Houston's NRG Park. Two of the injured are hospitalized in very critical condition, Police Chief Troy Finner told a news conference.

'You'll meet Benedict after': Cumberbatch on immersive Western role

British actor Benedict Cumberbatch fully immersed himself as a 1920s rancher while filming "The Power of the Dog", staying in character for the whole shoot and learning how to manage cattle, ironmongery, and roping. Based on the 1967 novel by Thomas Savage, the critically-acclaimed movie marks the return of Oscar-winning director Jane Campion to feature films since 2009's "Bright Star". The new drama won her the Silver Lion for best director at September's Venice Film Festival.

Disney, Universal parks may see no immediate cheer as international visitors return

A surge in international visitors to the United States may not benefit Disney and Universal theme parks in the country until next year, since early arrivals will focus on family reunions and holiday trips will need planning. While domestic footfall rose in the parks operated by Walt Disney Co and Comcast Corp, capacity constraints, rising costs and fewer international travelers' visits to its U.S. parks weighed on profits.

Travis Scott asks victims of Astroworld stampede to contact him for help

Rapper Travis Scott on Thursday asked victims of the stampede at his Astroworld Festival in Houston to contact him directly to provide them with help. Scott's representatives said in a statement that families who would like assistance in any way should contact his team through a dedicated email address.

