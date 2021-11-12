Marriage can be beautiful when it's true partnership: Sonam Kapoor congratulates Malala Yousafzai for nikah

Left Menu

Actor Sonam Kapoor on Friday penned her take on marriage while congratulating Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai, who began a new chapter of her life by tying the knot in a small nikah ceremony at her Birmingham home.

Sonam Kapoor, Malala Yousafzai, Aseer Malik (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Sonam Kapoor on Friday penned her take on marriage while congratulating Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai, who began a new chapter of her life by tying the knot in a small nikah ceremony at her Birmingham home. Taking to her Instagram story, Sonam re-shared the captivating wedding picture of Malala with her husband Aseer Malik and wrote, "Congratulations @malala marriage can be beautiful when it's a true partnership," adding a red heart emoticon to it.

The original post shared by Malala was captioned as, "Conversations with my friends, mentors and my now partner Asser helped me consider how I could have a relationship and remain true to my values of equality, fairness, and integrity. Culture is made by people - and people can change it too." In the snap, Aseer could be seen kissing Malala's hand. The youngest Nobel Prize winner could be seen donning a beautiful tea-pink outfit paired with minimal jewelry. Her husband Asser wore a simple suit with a tie matching her outfit.

The 24-year-old took to her Instagram handle on Monday night and confirmed the news by sharing pictures from her intimate wedding ceremony. "Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead," she captioned the post.

Malala, an advocate for girls' education, survived a Pakistani Taliban assassination attempt when she was just 15 years old when they shot her in the head. Since then the Oxford graduate has become a global figure promoting education for girls. At the age of 17, she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her contributions to and struggle for promoting education for children Like Malala, Sonam also got married to the love of her life Anand Ahuja, who is a businessman and owner of clothing company Bhane. The two dated for more than two years before tying the knot on May 8, 2018. (ANI)

