Left Menu

Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani to star in Karan Johar production 'Govinda Naam Mera'

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Friday announced his next home production film, titled Govinda Naam Mera and starring Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.Touted as a light-hearted family entertainer, the film will be written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, who earlier collaborated with Johar on projects including Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Dhadak.Johar took to social media to unveil the new film from his Dharma Productions, along with a poster of Kaushal, who will essay the role of the films protagonist Govinda Waghmare.Meet Govinda Waghmare

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2021 10:46 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 10:46 IST
Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani to star in Karan Johar production 'Govinda Naam Mera'
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Friday announced his next home production film, titled ''Govinda Naam Mera'' and starring Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar.

Touted as a light-hearted family entertainer, the film will be written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, who earlier collaborated with Johar on projects including ''Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'', ''Badrinath Ki Dulhania'' and ''Dhadak''.

Johar took to social media to unveil the new film from his Dharma Productions, along with a poster of Kaushal, who will essay the role of the film's protagonist Govinda Waghmare.

''Meet Govinda Waghmare! Heart of gold and dance moves are bold! Presenting #GovindaNaamMera, where there will be unlimited laughter, confusion and chaos!'' he tweeted.

Johar further said that the film will release on June 10, 2022 in theatres countrywide.

In the subsequent posts, Johar shared the details of Pednekar and Advani's characters.

Pednekar will essay the role of Mrs. Waghmare, the wife of Kaushal's character.

''Mrs.Waghmare is a force to be reckoned with! Meet her in #GovindaNaamMera,'' Johar posted.

Advani has been cast for the part of ''naughty girlfriend'' in the movie.

''What’s a story without a few twists? And what’s a story without a gorgeous lady to bring them! #GovindaNaamMera, a package of entertainment for you is coming to cinemas'' the filmmaker tweeted. ''Govinda Naam Mera'' is produced by Johar's Dharma Productions, Khaitan and Viacom18 Studios.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya
3
Vaal Dam level slightly improves

Vaal Dam level slightly improves

 South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021