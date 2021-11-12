Left Menu

Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani's first looks from rom-com 'Govinda Naam Mera' revealed

Actors Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani will be seen in the upcoming Shashank Khaitan directorial romantic comedy 'Govinda Naam Mera'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-11-2021 12:13 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 12:13 IST
Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani's first looks from rom-com 'Govinda Naam Mera' revealed
Poster of 'Govinda Naam Mera' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actors Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani will be seen in the upcoming Shashank Khaitan directorial romantic comedy 'Govinda Naam Mera'. Vicky announced the news on his Instagram handle and shared the first look posters of the characters from the movie.

The 'Raazi' actor shared his first look poster where he can be seen sporting a tapori look as he dons a checkered shirt over an orange tee with a pair of denims. He wrote, "Tevar hai jhakaas, dance hai first class, par life? Life hai ekdum chaos! Meet me - #GovindaNaamMera only in cinemas on 10th June 2022. Arrey rukiye, meet my partners in crime! Stay tuned!" Unveiling the first look poster of Bhumi, Vicky introduced her as his character- Govinda's wife. "Inke liye kya hi bole! Kam hi bole toh accha hai.... Meet my better half, my wife!" he captioned the post.

Vicky also shared the first look poster of Kiara, who will portray his on-screen girlfriend in the film. Introducing her character in the film, Vicky wrote, "Inko dekh kar agar pyaar nahi hoga, toh phir kya hoga? Meet Govinda's girlfriend. Shh, baaki jaan ne ke liye milenge cinemas mein!"

Bhumi, Kiara, Shashank and producer Karan Johar also unveiled the first look posters on their respective social media handles. 'Govinda Naam Mera' is being written and directed by Shashank, whose film 'Mr Lele', on a similar theme, was shelved last year. 'Govinda Naam Mera' appears to be a renewed version of 'Mr Lele', which was set to star Varun Dhawan in the lead role.

Just a few months before 'Mr Lele' was shelved last year, Shashank made an announcement in a tweet. He wrote, "Hi Guys, here is an update on Mr. Lele. Karan, Varun and I have mutually decided to postpone the shooting of the film. It's a script we all love and am sure will revisit soon. But scheduling the film was turning out to be very tough, as the film has a solid ensemble cast and the dates were just not falling into place." Apart from donning the director's hat for the upcoming romantic comedy, Shashank will also produce the film with Karan, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Apoorva Mehta.

'Govinda Naam Mera' is slated to release on June 10, 2022. Apart from 'Govinda Naam Mera', Vicky's upcoming films include 'Sam Bahadur' and 'The Immortal Ashwatthama'. Bhumi also has films such as 'Raksha Bandhan' and 'Badhaai Do' in her kitty. Kiara will be seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya
3
Vaal Dam level slightly improves

Vaal Dam level slightly improves

 South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021