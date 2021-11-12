Emmy nomination reaffirms our faith: Ram Madhvani on ‘Aarya 2’

Filmmaker Ram Madhvani on Friday said the super success of his Emmy-nominated show “Aarya” has motivated the team to make the second season.

The Sushmita Sen-starrer series have bagged nominations for India as part of 2021 International Emmy Awards.

The makers unveiled the teaser on Friday, which shows Sen's Aarya Sareen as she finds herself in a grittier, darker journey. Created by Madhvani and Sandeep Modi, “Aarya” is an official remake of the popular Dutch crime-drama “Penoza” The Indian adaptation revolved around Aarya Sareen, played by Sen, a happily married woman whose world turns upside down when her husband, pharma baron Tej Sareen (Chandrachur Singh) is shot.

The first season, which debuted on Disney+ Hotstar in June 2020, garnered acclaim for its taut narrative and performances.

Talking about the show's return, Madhvani said the love and appreciation the team received post the release of the first season was heart-warming and motivated them to come up with the next chapter.

“The show’s nomination in the Best Drama category at the International Emmy Awards reaffirms our faith in the story we set out to tell. I am thrilled to take fans of the show on the next step of Aarya’s journey. She faces challenges every step of the way as she is forced to walk a fine line between keeping her family alive and seeking revenge,” the director said in a statement.

Penned by Sandeep Shrivastava and Anu Singh Choudhary, the first season of “Aarya” also featured Sikander Kher, Ankur Bhatia, Namit Das, Vikas Kumar, Sugandha Garg among others.

