Left Menu

Neetu Kapoor wraps up 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' shoot, says film helped her gain confidence

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor on Friday said she has completed shooting for her upcoming movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo.Backed by filmmaker Karan Johars Dharma Productions, the family comedy drama stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2021 13:17 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 13:17 IST
Neetu Kapoor wraps up 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' shoot, says film helped her gain confidence
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor on Friday said she has completed shooting for her upcoming movie ''Jug Jugg Jeeyo''.

Backed by filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the family comedy drama stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor. It is directed by Raj Mehta, who helmed the 2019 hit “Good Newwz”.

''Jug Jugg Jeeyo'' marks the return of Kapoor to the big screen after seven years. She was last seen in “Besharam”, which featured her actor son Ranbir Kapoor and late husband Rishi Kapoor.

The 63-year-old actor took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself from her make-up room and said the experience of working on the film helped her regain confidence.

''Finally wrapped #jugjuggjeeyo was such a wonderful experience... made some Lovely friends... gained confidence which was so needed at that time... this movie will always be very special,'' Kapoor wrote.

The veteran had started filming for the “Jug Jugg Jeeyo” in November 2020, months after her husband, Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor, died in April same year.

Recently, Dhawan and Advani finished shooting for the latest schedule of “Jug Jugg Jeeyo”. The movie also stars Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Kohli.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya
3
Vaal Dam level slightly improves

Vaal Dam level slightly improves

 South Africa
4
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021