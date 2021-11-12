Left Menu

Paris Hilton marries boyfriend Carter Reum

Socialite Paris Hilton has tied the knot with her boyfriend of two years Carter Reum in a fairytale wedding. online, Hilton, 40, and Reum got married on Thursday. There is a lot of love and support surrounding both Carter and Paris, a source said. It is definitely going to be your fairytale wedding.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-11-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 14:20 IST
Paris Hilton marries boyfriend Carter Reum
  Country:
  United States

Socialite Paris Hilton has tied the knot with her boyfriend of two years Carter Reum in a ''fairytale wedding''. According to E! online, Hilton, 40, and Reum got married on Thursday. ''There is a lot of love and support surrounding both Carter and Paris,'' a source said. On the Wednesday episode of ''This is Paris'' podcast, Reum had shared his excitement about the wedding. ''It is definitely going to be your fairytale wedding. That first kiss and that first hug and as we always say, the electric bolts that are going to shoot between us-- I'm going to think about all those memories,'' he said. The wedding comes almost nine months after Reum, 40, proposed to Hilton.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

