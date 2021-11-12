Left Menu

Pratik Gandhi, Saiyami Kher's podcast 'Gangistan' to stream on Spotify next week

Actor Pratik Gandhi and Saiyami Khers podcast Gangistan is set to premiere on Spotify on November 15.The podcast focuses on gang wars in Mumbai. The war begins on 15th November, the post read.Gandhi and Kher also shared the post on their social media accounts.

Pratik Gandhi, Saiyami Kher's podcast 'Gangistan' to stream on Spotify next week
Actor Pratik Gandhi and Saiyami Kher's podcast ''Gangistan'' is set to premiere on Spotify on November 15.

The podcast focuses on gang wars in Mumbai. The official Instagram account of Spotify India shared the announcement on Friday.

''The untold and unheard story of Mumbai’s gangwars, Gangistan, A Spotify Original voiced by @pratikgandhiofficial, @saiyami and Dayashankar Pandey. The war begins on 15th November,'' the post read.

Gandhi and Kher also shared the post on their social media accounts. Kher said she is excited to be a part of the project.

''It’s a new media and has so many new learnings. I hugely admire Pratik’s work. He is so invested and so immersed in what he does that it makes life easier for co-actors. Really hope I can work with him again!,'' the statement read. Besides this podcast, Gandhi will be seen in Disney+ Hotstar's upcoming murder mystery series ''Six Suspects'' and Hansal Mehta-backed film ''Dedh Bigha Zameen'', while Kher has ''Breathe - Into The Shadows Part 2'' and Tahira Kashyap's directorial venture ''Sharmaji Ki Beti'' in pipeline.

