Paris Muslim leaders mark 6 years since Bataclan attacks

The Paris Mosque is marking the six-year anniversary on Friday of the attack at the Bataclan concert hall in the French capital that killed 90 people.Muslim leaders laid a wreath at the venue in Paris 11th arrondissement, one day before a broader commemoration is due to take place.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 12-11-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 18:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • France

Muslim leaders laid a wreath at the venue in Paris' 11th arrondissement, one day before a broader commemoration is due to take place. The Muslim event is occurring a day early because of commitments relating to the Eid al-Adha festival.

The anniversary comes with renewed focus in France, amid a trial into the November 2015 Paris terror attacks. Jihadists detonated suicide vests and opened fire on cafes in the French capital before massacring spectators of a concert at the Bataclan, killing a total of 130 people.

