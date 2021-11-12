Paris Muslim leaders mark 6 years since Bataclan attacks
The Paris Mosque is marking the six-year anniversary on Friday of the attack at the Bataclan concert hall in the French capital that killed 90 people.Muslim leaders laid a wreath at the venue in Paris 11th arrondissement, one day before a broader commemoration is due to take place.
Muslim leaders laid a wreath at the venue in Paris' 11th arrondissement, one day before a broader commemoration is due to take place. The Muslim event is occurring a day early because of commitments relating to the Eid al-Adha festival.
The anniversary comes with renewed focus in France, amid a trial into the November 2015 Paris terror attacks. Jihadists detonated suicide vests and opened fire on cafes in the French capital before massacring spectators of a concert at the Bataclan, killing a total of 130 people.
