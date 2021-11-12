Entertainment News Roundup: A family affair: Antonio Banderas enlists daughter for new Spanish musical; Chris Stapleton wins big, diversity recognized at Country Music Association Awards and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

A family affair: Antonio Banderas enlists daughter for new Spanish musical

When Spanish actor Antonio Banderas needs some honest feedback in his new gig as a theatrical impresario, he calls on his daughter Stella, who he hired as second assistant director on an upcoming production of the musical "Company." Banderas, star of "The Mask of Zorro" and dozens of other films, will direct and star in a Spanish language version of the 1970 Broadway show by Stephen Sondheim, which won six Tony Awards, in his hometown of Malaga, southern Spain.

Chris Stapleton wins big, diversity recognized at Country Music Association Awards

Fiery performances and nods to diversity gave the 55th Annual Country Music Association Awards renewed energy as the event came back to a live audience for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Chris Stapleton picked up four awards including Male Vocalist of the Year, Luke Combs took home the top Entertainer of the Year award, and "I Hope You're Happy Now" singer Carly Pearce won Female Vocalist of the Year.

Abbey Road Studios marks 90 years with festival for future music makers

London's Abbey Road studios, where the Beatles, Pink Floyd, Amy Winehouse and Adele have made legendary recordings, is marking its 90th anniversary this week with a festival of events for the next generation of music makers. Two-days of panels, listening sessions and talks aimed at people starting out in the industry will cover topics ranging from how to become a producer or engineer to understanding music publishing.

Marvel gives 'Hawkeye' a holiday season makeover

Marvel Studios gets festive with its new show "Hawkeye".

The six-part series sees Jeremy Renner return to the role of Clint Barton/Hawkeye, introduced in the 2011 movie "Thor", for his first solo show.

Disney's Encanto celebrates Colombia's diversity, says musician Carlos Vives

Walt Disney's latest film "Encanto" celebrates Colombia's diversity, its people, and its music, and sends a message about overcoming challenges, said singer and composer Carlos Vives. Encanto helps rehabilitate the image of Colombia - usually associated in Hollywood with drug trafficking and violence - said Vives, who sang the movie's title song.

Congo's self-taught guitarmaker caters to the stars

In a tin shed in the backstreets of Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo's capital, a barefoot 61-year old Jean-Luther Misoko Nzalayala, aka Socklo, hacks with a machete at a lump of wood that is starting to resemble the neck of a guitar. Later, he hammers bits of white plastic chair into it as inlay to help guide players around the fret board, and fixes threads of motorbike brake cable as strings.

'You'll meet Benedict after': Cumberbatch on immersive Western role

British actor Benedict Cumberbatch fully immersed himself as a 1920s rancher while filming "The Power of the Dog", staying in character for the whole shoot and learning how to manage cattle, ironmongery and roping. Based on the 1967 novel by Thomas Savage, the critically-acclaimed movie marks the return of Oscar winning director Jane Campion to feature films since 2009's "Bright Star". The new drama won her the Silver Lion for best director at September's Venice Film Festival.

Disney, Universal parks may see no immediate cheer as international visitors return

A surge in international visitors to the United States may not benefit Disney and Universal theme parks in the country until next year, since early arrivals will focus on family reunions and holiday trips will need planning. While domestic footfall rose in the parks operated by Walt Disney Co and Comcast Corp, capacity constraints, rising costs and fewer international travelers visits to its U.S. parks weighed on profits.

Travis Scott asks victims of Astroworld stampede to contact him for help

Rapper Travis Scott on Thursday asked victims of the stampede at his Astroworld Festival in Houston to contact him directly to provide them with help. Scott's representatives said in a statement that families who would like assistance in any way should contact his team through a dedicated email address.

Finally free? Judge to consider ending restrictions on Britney Spears

Pop superstar Britney Spears may be freed as early as Friday from a conservatorship that she has called abusive and humiliating if a Los Angeles judge rules in her favor and ends the 13-year legal arrangement. The "Piece of Me" singer, 39, has begged the court to terminate the conservatorship that has governed her personal life and $60 million estate since 2008.

