3-yr-old girl dies after falling into drain in Haryana's Ambala

The drain into which the girl fell was around three-feet deep, police said.The incident was witnessed by some passersby, who informed the police.Kanika was rushed to the civil hospital where she was declared brought dead, police said.

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 12-11-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 19:44 IST
3-yr-old girl dies after falling into drain in Haryana's Ambala
A three-year-old girl died falling into a drain while playing outside her house in village Singhawala, near Ambala City on Friday, police here said.

The deceased, Kanika, belonged to migrant labourer's family, which lived in a rented house situated by the drain, they said. The incident took place when her father had gone to work and her mother was inside the home, they said. The drain into which the girl fell was around three-feet deep, police said.

The incident was witnessed by some passersby, who informed the police.

Kanika was rushed to the civil hospital where she was declared brought dead, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

