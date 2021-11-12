Kylie Minogue releases 'DISCO: Guest-List Edition'

Australian singer Kylie Minogue, on Friday, released 'DISCO: Guest-List Edition', a new version of her 2020 album 'DISCO'. This follow-up of her previous album features new collaborations and remixes. 'DISCO: Guest-List Edition' includes the hit track 'Kiss of Life' with pop star Jessie Ware, which was recently released alongside its fashion-filled video directed by Sophie Muller.

The brilliant music video featured the two pop stars alongside an array of conspicuous individuals from the Theo Adams Company, including London's nightlife high-priestess, Princess Julia. Also included on 'DISCO: Guest-List Edition' is the hugely successful single 'A Second to Midnight' with the band Years & Years. The new release also includes the new track 'Can't Stop Writing Songs About You' with disco legend Gloria Gaynor, plus remixes from Basement Jaxx, Purple Disco Machine and 'Real Groove (Studio 2054 Remix)' with Dua Lipa.

The album is available in multiple formats, including digital CD and vinyl. Fans will be able to experience last year's 'Infinite Disco' Livestream performance again for the first time ever, with the 'DISCO: Guest List Edition (Deluxe Limited)' which is a 3CD, 1 DVD, 1 Blu-ray set. It includes a DVD and Blu-ray of the Infinite Disco performance which features 'In Your Eyes', 'Light Years', 'Slow' (a mash-up of Donna Summer's iconic 'Love To Love You Baby') and 'Say Something', performed with the House Gospel Choir. This version also includes the 16 'DISCO (Deluxe)' tracks, the new collaboration tracks, plus remixes.

Further versions include a 2-disc digital CD with the original 16 track DISCO (Deluxe) album and a bonus disc with the new collaborations plus remixes. A triple gatefold vinyl format of the original 16 track DISCO (Deluxe) album, plus the new collaborations and remixes are also available. 'DISCO: Guest List Edition' can be streamed across all digital platforms now. Speaking about the album Kylie said, "My 'DISCO: Guest List Edition' is out now. I absolutely loved being able to add to the DISCO album with the help of these amazing artists! Thank you always and forever, Jessie Ware, Years & Years, Gloria Gaynor and Dua Lipa."

Kylie's fifteenth studio album 'DISCO' was released to widespread acclaim last year. It featured lead singles 'Say Something' and 'Magic'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)