Left Menu

Disney Plus announces fashion biopic 'Balenciaga' as first original Spanish series

Disney Plus has announced today that its first original scripted Spanish series will be a fashion biopic of celebrated designer Balenciaga.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-11-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 21:04 IST
Disney Plus announces fashion biopic 'Balenciaga' as first original Spanish series
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Disney Plus has announced today that its first original scripted Spanish series will be a fashion biopic of celebrated designer Balenciaga. According to Variety, the drama, created by Lourdes Iglesias and 12-time Goya Award-winners Jose Mari Goenaga, Jon Garano and Aitor Arregi ('The Endless Trench'), narrates the story of how Balenciaga, the son of a seamstress and a fisherman, defied societal expectations to become one of the most coveted designers in the world.

Disney Plus has said 'Balenciaga' will be the start of an original commissioning pipeline in the territory as it aims to reach a slate of 60 original series by 2024. So far they have already announced 16 scripted and five unscripted projects from the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands. Among the already announced titles are romantic action-comedy thriller 'Wedding Season' and 'Nautilus', a re-telling of Jules Verne's '20,000 Leagues Under the Sea' directed by Michael Matthews and starring Shazad Latif.

The streamer will also be adding dozens of original series to its platform next year, including 'Pam & Tommy' starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan, Danny Boyle's Sex Pistols biopic 'Pistol' and soccer-themed docuseries 'Welcome to Wrexham' featuring Wrexham AFC owners, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. As per Variety, the streamer has also committed to debuting a new show or movie every week throughout November and December with titles including Niccolo Ammaniti's 'Anna', Marvel's 'Hawkeye', Ridley Scott's 'The Last Duel', animation 'Encanto' and National Geographic's 'The Rescue' as well as 'The Big Leap' starring Scott Foley and Piper Perabo, 'The Wonder Years', and 'Derek Delgaudio's In & Of Itself'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India
4
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021