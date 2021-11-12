Kangana Ranaut agent of hate: Tushar Gandhi

Blasting Kangana Ranaut for her comment that the Independence India won in 1947 was ''bheek'', Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Gandhi on Friday described the actor as an agent of hate.

"Padmashri Kangana Ranaut is an agent of hate, intolerance and rabidity. It is not surprising that she feels that India got its freedom in 2014. Hate, Intolerance, Sham Patriotism, intolerance and oppression were liberated in India in 2014," he tweeted.

"It is not surprising that such statements were made in a function attended by the PM. After all today the PMO has become the fountain of hate that flows abundantly in our country," he added.

He said "purveyors of hate" got an official sanction to freely propagate hate in 2014.

"This is what happens when a poisonous ideology is given official sanction. It is not at all surprising that subscribers of such hate would not feel that sacrifices of our freedom fighters are significant," Gandhi tweeted.

"Ignore them and they will go away is the attitude that emboldens and encourages Haters they must be countered," he added.

Ranaut has kicked off a row by declaring that India attained ''real freedom'' in 2014, when the Narendra Modi-led government came to power, and describing the country's Independence in 1947 as ''bheek'', or alms.

