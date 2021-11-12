Nagpur: Teen boy drowns in lake

A teen boy drowned in the Ambala lake in Ramtek in Nagpur on Friday, while two of his kin, including a child, were saved by fishermen, police said. The deceased was identified as Aryan Sanjay Gadariye (19), a resident of Nandanvan, while those rescued were Himanshu Surendra Sandel (20) and Manav Jogeshwar Kanojia, an official said.

The three had come for 'dashkriya' puja at the lake and then jumped in for swimming, and they started to drown some time later, he added.

