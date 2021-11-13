Left Menu

Greece wants dialogue with UK for return of Parthenon sculptures

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday that the Parthenon sculptures in the British Museum should be returned to Athens and called for talks with Britain to achieve that aim.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 13-11-2021 01:10 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 01:10 IST
Greece wants dialogue with UK for return of Parthenon sculptures
  • Country:
  • Greece

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday that the Parthenon sculptures in the British Museum should be returned to Athens and called for talks with Britain to achieve that aim. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in March that Britain is the legitimate owner https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-greece-britain-marbles-idUSKBN2B41S6 of the Parthenon marbles, rebuffing Greece’s permanent request for the return of the 2,500-year-old sculptures.

"The UK should move to a bona fide dialogue with Greece, and I urge them to do so," Mitsotakis said in a speech in Paris. Addressing an event to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations cultural and scientific agency, UNESCO, Mitsotakis said the body had taken a pivotal step in September, when it recognised the issue had an intergovernmental character.

"Therefore the obligation to return the Parthenon sculptures lies squarely with the UK government," he said. Since independence in 1832, Greece has repeatedly called for the return of the sculptures - known in Britain as the Elgin Marbles - that British diplomat Lord Elgin removed from the Parthenon temple in Athens in the early 19th century, when Greece was under Ottoman rule.

The British Museum in London has refused to return the sculptures - roughly half of a 160-metre frieze that adorned the 5th century BC monument - saying they were acquired by Elgin under a legal contract with the Ottoman Empire. It says they "are part of everyone’s shared heritage". "It is essential that the Parthenon marbles in London should be reunited with the majority of the Parthenon sculptures in Athens," Mitsotakis said. (Michele Kambas and Lefteris Papadimas; editing by Barbara Lewis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
SpaceX delivers new crew of 4 to station, 'glorious sight'

SpaceX delivers new crew of 4 to station, 'glorious sight'

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021