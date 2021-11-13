Entertainment News Roundup: Travis Scott asks victims of Astroworld stampede to contact him for help; Congo's self-taught guitarmaker caters to the stars and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

A family affair: Antonio Banderas enlists daughter for new Spanish musical

When Spanish actor Antonio Banderas needs some honest feedback in his new gig as a theatrical impresario, he calls on his daughter Stella, who he hired as second assistant director on an upcoming production of the musical "Company." Banderas, star of "The Mask of Zorro" and dozens of other films, will direct and star in a Spanish language version of the 1970 Broadway show by Stephen Sondheim, which won six Tony Awards, in his hometown of Malaga, southern Spain.

Theaters reopen, but Disney cautious on families returning to big screens

Movie buffs in the United States are back in theaters as the pandemic eases, but it is not clear if a sizeable chunk of the audience - families - might be just as happy watching from the comfort and safety of their homes. The offer of new movies at home in the safety of living rooms may trump any clamor for the big screens, an issue Walt Disney Co is addressing by shortening the time between blockbusters' release in theaters and on Disney+ streaming.

Marvel gives 'Hawkeye' a holiday season makeover

Marvel Studios gets festive with its new show "Hawkeye".

The six-part series sees Jeremy Renner return to the role of Clint Barton/Hawkeye, introduced in the 2011 movie "Thor", for his first solo show.

Paris Hilton marries in 'true fairy tale wedding'

U.S. socialite Paris Hilton has married her boyfriend of two years, Carter Reum, in what she called "a true fairy tale wedding." Hilton, 40, who got engaged to businessman Reum, also 40, in February, posted details of the wedding in Los Angeles on Thursday in a blog where she said she couldn't believe she was finally a wife.

Congo's self-taught guitarmaker caters to the stars

In a tin shed in the backstreets of Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo's capital, a barefoot 61-year old Jean-Luther Misoko Nzalayala, aka Socklo, hacks with a machete at a lump of wood that is starting to resemble the neck of a guitar. Later, he hammers bits of white plastic chair into it as inlay to help guide players around the fret board, and fixes threads of motorbike brake cable as strings.

'Super Trouper': ABBA storm UK charts with comeback album

Swedish supergroup ABBA made a triumphant return to the UK music charts on Friday, going straight to no. 1 with their first album in 40 years, "Voyage". The record is the fastest-selling album of the year so far, the UK's Official Charts Company said, with 204,000 chart sales in its first week.

'You'll meet Benedict after': Cumberbatch on immersive Western role

British actor Benedict Cumberbatch fully immersed himself as a 1920s rancher while filming "The Power of the Dog", staying in character for the whole shoot and learning how to manage cattle, ironmongery and roping. Based on the 1967 novel by Thomas Savage, the critically-acclaimed movie marks the return of Oscar winning director Jane Campion to feature films since 2009's "Bright Star". The new drama won her the Silver Lion for best director at September's Venice Film Festival.

Travis Scott asks victims of Astroworld stampede to contact him for help

Rapper Travis Scott on Thursday asked victims of the stampede at his Astroworld Festival in Houston to contact him directly to provide them with help. Scott's representatives said in a statement that families who would like assistance in any way should contact his team through a dedicated email address.

Britney wears #FreeBritney shirt as fans rally ahead of key court hearing

Pop superstar Britney Spears wore a #FreeBritney T-shirt and dozens of fans gathered in Los Angeles on Friday ahead of a key court hearing that they hope will end a 13-year conservatorship the singer has called abusive and humiliating. The "Piece of Me" singer, 39, has begged the court to terminate the legal arrangement that has governed her personal life and $60 million estate since 2008.

Ewan McGregor teases lightsaber duel with Vader in 'Obi-Wan' series

"Star Wars" fans yearning for another battle between Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi may see the duo face off in a new streaming TV show expected next year, actor Ewan McGregor said in a video released on Friday. The Scottish actor will reprise his role as the famed Jedi master in "Obi-Wan Kenobi" on Walt Disney Co's Disney+, and Canadian actor Hayden Christensen will return as Darth Vader. The pair last appeared in those roles in 2005 movie "Revenge of the Sith."

