Left Menu

Nushrratt Bharuccha opens up about 'Chhalaang' as film clocks one year

As Hansal Mehta directorial 'Chhalaang' clocked a year since its release on Saturday, actor Nushrratt Bharuccha recalled her experience of playing the role of a small-town girl in the film.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-11-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 14:35 IST
Nushrratt Bharuccha opens up about 'Chhalaang' as film clocks one year
Nushrratt Bharuccha (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Hansal Mehta directorial 'Chhalaang' clocked a year since its release on Saturday, actor Nushrratt Bharuccha recalled her experience of playing the role of a small-town girl in the film. In the film, she played the role of a Haryanvi teacher and received much appreciation for her performance.

Recalling her experience, Nushrratt shared, "As an actor, I have always aspired to bring to the table, something that is completely new and exciting. Having tried my hands in quirky comedy genres earlier, with 'Chhalaang' I wanted to break the conventional mould and try something different and deliver my best at it." She further appreciated her director Hansal Mehta and co-star Rajkummar Rao, who played the role of a sports teacher.

"Thanks to Hansal Mehta Sir for guiding me on set and nurturing me as an actor and ofcourse Rajkummar for being such a wonderful co-star, it's always fun to work with him," she added. Nushrratt recently also bagged a nomination at the Busan International Film Festival for the best actress award for her role in the anthology film 'Ajeeb Daastaans'.

Nushrratt's lineup currently features 'Chhorri', 'Hurdang', 'Janhit Mein Jaari', 'Ram Setu' and an unnamed project. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021