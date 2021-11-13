Left Menu

Anushka Sharma celebrates nine years of 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'

Late veteran director Yash Chopra's last film 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' clocked nine years since its release on Saturday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-11-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 14:58 IST
Anushka Sharma celebrates nine years of 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'
Anushka Sharma (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Late veteran director Yash Chopra's last film 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' clocked nine years since its release on Saturday. To mark the special day, actor Anushka Sharma shared a beautiful video montage on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka posted a video that captured various scenes from the film featuring Anushka along with her co-stars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. "#9YearsOfJabTakHaiJaan @yrf #YashChopra #AdityaChopra @iamsrk @katrinakaif," she penned the caption.

The video also featured director Yash Chopra along with fun BTS moments and bloopers. The film's hit song 'Challa' played in the background.

'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' was written by Yash Chopra's son, filmmaker Aditya Chopra. The film featured some of the most romantic songs penned by Gulzar and the music for the film was composed by AR Rahman. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021