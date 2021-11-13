Left Menu

Puri's Jagannath temple receives record Rs 28 lakh in cash as secret donations

PTI | Puri | Updated: 13-11-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 15:46 IST
Puri's Jagannath temple receives record Rs 28 lakh in cash as secret donations
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The famed Jagannath temple in Odisha's Puri received a record Rs 28 lakh in cash in the 'Hundi' -- a secret donation chamber in the 12th-century shrine, an official said on Saturday.

Total Rs 28,10,691 in cash, 550 mg gold and 61.70 g of silver were found in the 'Hundi', set up inside the temple as per the Hundi Act, 1975, on Friday, the official of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) said.

Friday was 'Anala Navami', a major festival dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

Devotees can make donations of any amount anonymously in the 'Hundi'.

''This is the highest donation received in nearly two years, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The amount was high because of the belief to make donations at the temple on the auspicious 'Anala Navami','' the official said.

On usual days, Rs 2.5-3 lakh in cash is received in the 'Hundi', he said.

It took five hours for five persons to count the notes and coins, he added.

Devotees show greater enthusiasm for making donations through the 'Hundi', the official said.

As more devotees are visiting the temple from across the country, the 'Hundi' of Lord Jagannatha has recorded a remarkable growth rate, he pointed out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021