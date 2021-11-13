Left Menu

Cauvery Calling: Actor thanked for support

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-11-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 17:01 IST
Cauvery Calling: Actor thanked for support
  • Country:
  • India

Coimbatore, Nov 13 (PTI): As an expression of gratitude to actor and environmentalist Juhi Chawla, the volunteers of 'Cauvery Calling' planted a 'Flame of the Forest' sapling in the shadow of Adiyogi at the Isha Yoga Centre here on her birthday on Saturday.

Drawn to the cause, Juhi Chawla participated and volunteered for 'Rally for Rivers' in 2017 and 'Cauvery Calling' in 2019 – both launched by Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev to save depleting rivers. The actor continues to campaign for Cauvery Calling and donates saplings on all special occasions, a press release from Isha said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021