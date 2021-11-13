Cauvery Calling: Actor thanked for support
- Country:
- India
Coimbatore, Nov 13 (PTI): As an expression of gratitude to actor and environmentalist Juhi Chawla, the volunteers of 'Cauvery Calling' planted a 'Flame of the Forest' sapling in the shadow of Adiyogi at the Isha Yoga Centre here on her birthday on Saturday.
Drawn to the cause, Juhi Chawla participated and volunteered for 'Rally for Rivers' in 2017 and 'Cauvery Calling' in 2019 – both launched by Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev to save depleting rivers. The actor continues to campaign for Cauvery Calling and donates saplings on all special occasions, a press release from Isha said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
