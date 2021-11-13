Left Menu

Olivia Munn sued by worker's family who died after falling from her roof

A man replacing the roof at a house owned by Hollywood actor Olivia Munn fell to his death, and now she and her mom have been sued by the person's family.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-11-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 17:43 IST
Olivia Munn sued by worker's family who died after falling from her roof
Olivia Munn (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A man replacing the roof at a house owned by Hollywood actor Olivia Munn fell to his death, and now she and her mom have been sued by the person's family. According to a new lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Olivia and her mother, Kim Schmid, hired Celso Merida to work on replacing the roof at the home back in May, but on his 4th day on the job he fell from the roof and suffered a bunch of injuries.

The suit says the man died a couple of weeks later, the cause of death was blunt force traumatic injuries. As per the documents, Olivia and her mom hired an unlicensed contractor named Fernando, who in turn hired Merida, and the late worker's family says Olivia and Kim were negligent in pawning things off to an unlicensed contractor.

The man's family has also claimed that Olivia and her mom instructed him to work on the roof, even though the required safety guards and fall protection were not in place, creating what the family has claimed was an unreasonable risk of injury. Olivia had actually featured the home in a 2014 project with Vogue. According to the suit, Olivia and her mother did not give Merida the proper tools for him to work safely on the roof, and they didn't participate in a workers' compensation program.

As per TMZ, the family has sued Olivia and Kim for wrongful death and is going after them for damages. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021