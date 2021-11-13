Singer Vaishali Mhade appeals for peace in her hometown Amravati

Playback singer Vaishali Mhade on Saturday appealed for peace and harmony in her hometown, Amaravati in eastern Maharashtra.

Curfew has been imposed in Amravati after a mob hurled stones at shops during a Bandh, allegedly organised by local BJP workers. The Bandh had been called in protest against stone-pelting and vandalism during the rallies organized by some Muslim organizations on Friday against communal incidents in Tripura.

Mhade, who hails from Amravati, in a video clip urged people to maintain harmony and not to resort to violence.

“It is very saddening because it is my city and my own people are getting hurt. Kindly do not get misled by anyone,” the singer said.

“COVID-19 scare is still looming over us and if such incidents happen then maybe a third or fourth wave might come. Do not do anything that will create problems for all of us, do not support any kind of violence. It is our city and our people and it is our duty to maintain peace and harmony. I urge everyone to be calm and let us all end this violence,” she added.

