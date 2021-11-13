Left Menu

Singer Vaishali Mhade appeals for peace in her hometown Amravati

The Bandh had been called in protest against stone-pelting and vandalism during the rallies organized by some Muslim organizations on Friday against communal incidents in Tripura.Mhade, who hails from Amravati, in a video clip urged people to maintain harmony and not to resort to violence.It is very saddening because it is my city and my own people are getting hurt.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-11-2021 23:48 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 23:48 IST
Singer Vaishali Mhade appeals for peace in her hometown Amravati
  • Country:
  • India

Playback singer Vaishali Mhade on Saturday appealed for peace and harmony in her hometown, Amaravati in eastern Maharashtra.

Curfew has been imposed in Amravati after a mob hurled stones at shops during a Bandh, allegedly organised by local BJP workers. The Bandh had been called in protest against stone-pelting and vandalism during the rallies organized by some Muslim organizations on Friday against communal incidents in Tripura.

Mhade, who hails from Amravati, in a video clip urged people to maintain harmony and not to resort to violence.

“It is very saddening because it is my city and my own people are getting hurt. Kindly do not get misled by anyone,” the singer said.

“COVID-19 scare is still looming over us and if such incidents happen then maybe a third or fourth wave might come. Do not do anything that will create problems for all of us, do not support any kind of violence. It is our city and our people and it is our duty to maintain peace and harmony. I urge everyone to be calm and let us all end this violence,” she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
2
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
4
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021