Duke Ellington school delays naming theater after Dave Chappelle

The Duke Ellington School of the Arts, in Northwest D.C., said it will postpone renaming its theater after Dave Chappelle, one of its best known graduates, to engage with members of the school who raised concerns about the comedian's latest Netflix comedy special. The event, originally scheduled for November 23, has now been moved to April 22, the educational institution said in a statement on Friday.

What's next for Britney? Clues are in her own words

Britney Spears won back her freedom https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/finally-free-judge-consider-ending-restrictions-britney-spears-2021-11-12 on Friday after 13 years under a conservatorship that controlled how she spent her money, when she performed, who had access to her house and what medications she should take. Aside from her plans to marry boyfriend Sam Asghari, 27, it's unclear how she will use that freedom. Spears has given no interviews for three years, has not performed since October 2018, and is only rarely seen in public.

Theaters reopen, but Disney cautious on families returning to big screens

Movie buffs in the United States are back in theaters as the pandemic eases, but it is not clear if a sizeable chunk of the audience - families - might be just as happy watching from the comfort and safety of their homes. The offer of new movies at home in the safety of living rooms may trump any clamor for the big screens, an issue Walt Disney Co is addressing by shortening the time between blockbusters' release in theaters and on Disney+ streaming.

Marvel gives 'Hawkeye' a holiday season makeover

Marvel Studios gets festive with its new show "Hawkeye".

The six-part series sees Jeremy Renner return to the role of Clint Barton/Hawkeye, introduced in the 2011 movie "Thor", for his first solo show.

Paris Hilton marries in 'true fairy tale wedding'

U.S. socialite Paris Hilton has married her boyfriend of two years, Carter Reum, in what she called "a true fairy tale wedding." Hilton, 40, who got engaged to businessman Reum, also 40, in February, posted details of the wedding in Los Angeles on Thursday in a blog where she said she couldn't believe she was finally a wife.

Congo's self-taught guitarmaker caters to the stars

In a tin shed in the backstreets of Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo's capital, a barefoot 61-year old Jean-Luther Misoko Nzalayala, aka Socklo, hacks with a machete at a lump of wood that is starting to resemble the neck of a guitar. Later, he hammers bits of white plastic chair into it as inlay to help guide players around the fret board, and fixes threads of motorbike brake cable as strings.

'Super Trouper': ABBA storm UK charts with comeback album

Swedish supergroup ABBA made a triumphant return to the UK music charts on Friday, going straight to no. 1 with their first album in 40 years, "Voyage". The record is the fastest-selling album of the year so far, the UK's Official Charts Company said, with 204,000 chart sales in its first week.

Free at last, Britney Spears calls end of conservatorship 'best day ever'

Pop star Britney Spears on Friday regained control of her personal life and her money when a judge ended a 13-year conservatorship that became a cause celebre for fans and critics of an arrangement typically meant to protect the elderly. "Effective today, the conservatorship of the person and the estate of Britney Jean Spears is hereby terminated," Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny said after a 30-minute hearing in which no one opposed ending the court-sanctioned arrangement.

Ewan McGregor teases lightsaber duel with Vader in 'Obi-Wan' series

"Star Wars" fans yearning for another battle between Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi may see the duo face off in a new streaming TV show expected next year, actor Ewan McGregor said in a video released on Friday. The Scottish actor will reprise his role as the famed Jedi master in "Obi-Wan Kenobi" on Walt Disney Co's Disney+, and Canadian actor Hayden Christensen will return as Darth Vader. The pair last appeared in those roles in 2005 movie "Revenge of the Sith."

Former 'Apprentice' contestant Zervos abruptly ends lawsuit against Donald Trump

Summer Zervos, a former contestant on "The Apprentice" who accused Donald Trump of sexual assault, on Friday ended her nearly five-year-old defamation lawsuit against the former U.S. president, without receiving an apology or compensation. The abrupt decision to discontinue the case spares Trump from being questioned under oath about accusations he subjected Zervos to unwanted kissing and groping in 2007 after she had sought career advice.

