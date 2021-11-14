Sara Ali Khan celebrates 'most heart-warming Children's Day' with underprivileged kids
Actor Sara Ali Khan decided to celebrate this Children's day with underprivileged kids at Bal Asha Trust in Mumbai.
- Country:
- India
Actor Sara Ali Khan decided to celebrate this Children's day with underprivileged kids at Bal Asha Trust in Mumbai. Taking to her Instagram Story on Sunday, Sara shared a picture in which she can be seen standing outside Bal Asha Dham Children's Home, wearing a blue-and-white suit.
Further, she penned a note to share her delightful experience. She wrote, "@balashatrust Thank you for the most heart-warming Children's Day. It was so touching to spend my day with these Loving children. Keep doing the amazing work that you guys do! #happychildrensday."
Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will next be seen in Anand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re' alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ali Khan
- Sara
- Mumbai
- Akshay Kumar
- Dhanush
- Sara Ali Khan
ALSO READ
Aryan set to walk out of Mumbai prison after officials collect his release papers
Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to Swami Dayanand Saraswati on his death anniversary
Aryan Khan expected to be released from Mumbai's Arthur Road prison around 10 am today: Jail official.
Shah Rukh Khan leaves his Mannat bungalow in Bandra for Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai ahead of son Aryan Khan's release.
Aryan Khan reaches his home Mannat in Mumbai's Bandra area after release from jail.