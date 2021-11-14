U'khand: Dhami inaugurates Jauljibi trade fair

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday inaugurated the famous traditional trade fair of Jauljibi, a border town in Dharchula sub-division of Pithoragarh district, saying such events should be used as a platform to market local products.

''We will have to use these traditional fairs as a platform to market local products manufactured by our tribal women as well as to protect their cultural identity,'' Dhami said in his address on the occasion. The fair will continue till November 24, said Dharchula Sub-Divisional Magistrate AK Shukla, who is also the Mela Officer. The 10-day fair will also hold a number of programmes showcasing the rich culture of the tribes inhabiting the upper Himalayan region, including the Rang community. The Jauljibi fair known for giving a market to the woollen goods and outfits manufactured by the tribal communities of border region, was started by the Pal kings of Askot in the second decade of the 20th century.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)