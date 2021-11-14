Left Menu

Mumbai: Released from jail a month ago for 2016 murder, man kills woman pavement dweller

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-11-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 20:10 IST
Mumbai: Released from jail a month ago for 2016 murder, man kills woman pavement dweller
  • Country:
  • India

A 40 year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a woman sleeping on the pavement of Pant Nagar area in Mumbai, an official said on Sunday.

Sagar Yadav, who was held by a Crime Branch Unit V team on Saturday, had been released from jail just a month ago after killing a woman in Vashi in neighbouring Navi Mumbai in 2016, an official said.

''On October 2, a woman was found murdered with her hands and legs tied with a belt and her head smashed with a stone. The post mortem report revealed she had been strangled. She was later identified as Shobha Soni (52), a rag picker,'' he said.

Yadav was tracked on the basis of CCTV footage and held from near a liquor vend in Mankhurd, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
3
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia
4
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021