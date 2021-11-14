Mumbai: Released from jail a month ago for 2016 murder, man kills woman pavement dweller
A 40 year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a woman sleeping on the pavement of Pant Nagar area in Mumbai, an official said on Sunday.
Sagar Yadav, who was held by a Crime Branch Unit V team on Saturday, had been released from jail just a month ago after killing a woman in Vashi in neighbouring Navi Mumbai in 2016, an official said.
''On October 2, a woman was found murdered with her hands and legs tied with a belt and her head smashed with a stone. The post mortem report revealed she had been strangled. She was later identified as Shobha Soni (52), a rag picker,'' he said.
Yadav was tracked on the basis of CCTV footage and held from near a liquor vend in Mankhurd, he said.
