Left Menu

Japan's ex-princess Mako and husband begin new life in U.S.

After arriving at New York's JFK International Airport, she was photographed wearing a green overcoat and white mask as luggage was loaded into a vehicle. The couple's marriage captivated Japan and ignited a public dialogue about gender roles and media coverage of the royal family.

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 22:10 IST
Japan's ex-princess Mako and husband begin new life in U.S.

Japan's ex-princess Mako, the emperor's niece, departed the country with her husband on Sunday before landing in New York City to start a new life in the United States.

Known as Mako Komuro after giving up her royal title https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/who-are-japans-princess-mako-her-husband-kei-komuro-2021-10-26 to marry https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/overcoming-scandal-ptsd-japans-princess-mako-finally-marries-college-sweetheart-2021-10-26 college sweetheart Kei Komuro last month, the former royal and her husband, both 30, walked past waiting journalists at Tokyo's Haneda International Airport before boarding an ANA flight. Well-wishers waved from the terminal as it left the gate. After arriving at New York's JFK International Airport, she was photographed wearing a green overcoat and white mask as luggage was loaded into a vehicle.

The couple's marriage captivated Japan and ignited a public dialogue about gender roles and media coverage of the royal family. Mako was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder this year after their engagement was plagued by a money scandal, intense media scrutiny and the couple's three-year separation. After the wedding, Mako, daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, received her first passport so she could accompany Kei to New York, where he works at a law firm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
3
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia
4
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021