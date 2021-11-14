Urmila Matondkar tests negative for coronavirus

Left Menu

Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar has tested negative for COVID-19 after contracting the contagious virus two weeks ago.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-11-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 22:25 IST
Urmila Matondkar (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar has tested negative for COVID-19 after contracting the contagious virus two weeks ago. She took to her official Twitter handle on Sunday and shared a video regarding the health update. In it, she thanked her well-wishers for their prayers and said, "My report has come COVID negative, thanks to all your wishes and I am perfectly healthy."

"Please get vaccinated fast if you haven't taken it yet. If you have taken only the first dose, then please take the second one too cause if you contract the virus after that then the symptoms for it are minimal. This is the only solution to fight COVID; it gives all the required strength," she continued. Matondkar further requested people to not take COVID lightly and added, "It still hasn't gone from our world. Hence, it's important that as a society, we fight it together. Please get vaccinated as soon as possible and don't step out anywhere without masks."

The veteran actor had tested positive for COVID on October 31. Back then, in a tweet, Matondkar had said that she had been isolated and requested everyone who came in contact with her to get tested for the virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

