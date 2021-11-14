Left Menu

MP: Bal Congress launched to teach real history, as lies being spread, says Nath

The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Sunday set up a new outfit called Bal Congress by enrolling 1,000 members in the 16-20 age group to coincide with the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, celebrated nationwide as Childrens Day.Speaking at the launch event, MP unit chief Kamal Nath said young people need to be alert as the future is secured only when true history could be known, and efforts are being made to spread lies in the name of history these days.The organisation will ensure young persons become good citizens and work towards making India of Nehrus dreams.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 14-11-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 22:38 IST
MP: Bal Congress launched to teach real history, as lies being spread, says Nath
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Sunday set up a new outfit called 'Bal Congress' by enrolling 1,000 members in the 16-20 age group to coincide with the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, celebrated nationwide as Children's Day.

Speaking at the launch event, MP unit chief Kamal Nath said young people need to be alert as ''the future is secured only when true history could be known, and efforts are being made to spread lies in the name of history these days''.

''The organisation will ensure young persons become good citizens and work towards making India of Nehru's dreams. The aim is to secure the future by knowing correct history and culture as a big machinery is working on social media platforms like Whatsapp, Facebook, Instagram etc to spread lies,'' he said. There is no other country in the world with such a diverse culture, languages and efforts are being made to attack this spirit of unity in diversity, and members of Bal Congress will be protectors of the country's future, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
3
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia
4
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021