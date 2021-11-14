MP: Bal Congress launched to teach real history, as lies being spread, says Nath

The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Sunday set up a new outfit called 'Bal Congress' by enrolling 1,000 members in the 16-20 age group to coincide with the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, celebrated nationwide as Children's Day.

Speaking at the launch event, MP unit chief Kamal Nath said young people need to be alert as ''the future is secured only when true history could be known, and efforts are being made to spread lies in the name of history these days''.

''The organisation will ensure young persons become good citizens and work towards making India of Nehru's dreams. The aim is to secure the future by knowing correct history and culture as a big machinery is working on social media platforms like Whatsapp, Facebook, Instagram etc to spread lies,'' he said. There is no other country in the world with such a diverse culture, languages and efforts are being made to attack this spirit of unity in diversity, and members of Bal Congress will be protectors of the country's future, he added.

