Blake Lively to make her directorial debut with Taylor Swift's upcoming music video

Hollywood actor Blake Lively would be donning the director's hat for the first time by helming the music video of Taylor Swift's song, 'I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) [From The Vault]', the singer announced on Sunday. Swift revealed on social media that Lively will be making her directorial debut for the pop singer's new music video. Teasing the project on her Instagram handle, the 31-year-old-singer shared a 10-second-long clip of a white cake with two red lines drawn through it, before a hand, styled with red nails and a red ring, digs into the treat, revealing more of the cake's red interior.

A title card then appears, reading that the upcoming music video has been written by Lively and Swift before another flash reveals that Lively is the director for the project, which is scheduled to be released on Monday at 10 a.m. EST. Alongside the teaser, Swift wrote in the caption, "SURPRISE! NEW MUSIC VIDEO TOMORROW at 10 am ET. I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, and wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut. Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell."

Swift's announcement about her collaboration with Lively comes about after she was spotted attending a 'Saturday Night Live' afterparty with the mother of three and her husband Ryan Reynolds on Saturday evening, as per People magazine. Earlier in the night, Swift appeared on the late-night comedy sketch series as the musical guest to host Jonathan Majors, also appearing in the 'Three Sad Virgins' sketch with Pete Davidson during the show.

During her performance on 'SNL', Swift delivered a passionate rendition of the 10-minute track 'All Too Well' from her newly re-released album 'Red (Taylor's Version)', which dropped Friday. Back in June, Swift had announced that the next album she would be revisiting was her 2012 LP 'Red'. The new Taylor's Version project is the second album she has re-recorded after releasing 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)' in April.

The 'Betty' singer's decision to re-record her first six albums came about following Scooter Braun's purchase of Swift's former record label Big Machine, a move that allowed him to take control of the masters to those albums. He sold the masters for USD 300 million to Shamrock Holdings in November 2020, according to People magazine. Swift declined to work with the private equity company after they reached out following the purchase since Braun's Ithaca Holdings would still profit off her old music for "many years." (ANI)

