Queen Elizabeth was 'very well' when I saw her last week, UK's Johnson says
Reuters | London | Updated: 14-11-2021 23:31 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 23:30 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Queen Elizabeth was "very well" when he had an audience with her last week, after the 95-year-old monarch missed a remembrance event on Sunday due to a back sprain.
"I know that everybody will be wanting to offer their best wishes to her majesty the Queen, and I just wanted to reassure everybody by saying that I did see the Queen for an audience last week, on Wednesday in Windsor, and she's very well," Johnson said at a press conference.
