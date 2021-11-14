Author-historian Babasaheb Purandare on ventilator support: doctors

Noted historian-writer and Padma Vibhushan awardee Babasaheb Purandare is on ventilator support at a private hospital here in Maharashtra, doctors said on Sunday. Purandare, who turned 100 recently, was admitted to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital a couple of days back due to age-related ailments.

''He is currently on ventilator support,'' said Dr Dhananjay Kelkar, Medical Director, Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital. Balwant Moreshwar Purandare, popularly known as Babasaheb, has penned many books on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and dedicated his life to history and research.

He was conferred with Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award, in 2019 and the Maharashtra Bhushan award in 2015. He penned and directed the play ''Jaanta Raja” which has been performed by over 200 artists and translated and enacted in five languages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)