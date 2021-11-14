Left Menu

Author-historian Babasaheb Purandare on ventilator support: doctors

Noted historian-writer and Padma Vibhushan awardee Babasaheb Purandare is on ventilator support at a private hospital here in Maharashtra, doctors said on Sunday. Purandare, who turned 100 recently, was admitted to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital a couple of days back due to age-related ailments.He is currently on ventilator support, said Dr Dhananjay Kelkar, Medical Director, Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 14-11-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 23:30 IST
Author-historian Babasaheb Purandare on ventilator support: doctors
  • Country:
  • India

Noted historian-writer and Padma Vibhushan awardee Babasaheb Purandare is on ventilator support at a private hospital here in Maharashtra, doctors said on Sunday. Purandare, who turned 100 recently, was admitted to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital a couple of days back due to age-related ailments.

''He is currently on ventilator support,'' said Dr Dhananjay Kelkar, Medical Director, Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital. Balwant Moreshwar Purandare, popularly known as Babasaheb, has penned many books on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and dedicated his life to history and research.

He was conferred with Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award, in 2019 and the Maharashtra Bhushan award in 2015. He penned and directed the play ''Jaanta Raja” which has been performed by over 200 artists and translated and enacted in five languages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA may approve COVID-19 booster without outside advisory panel opinion -CNN; Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis - media and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA may approve COVID-19 booster without outside a...

 Global
4
Apple's latest iOS beta makes macro mode for iPhone 13 Pro simple

Apple's latest iOS beta makes macro mode for iPhone 13 Pro simple

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021