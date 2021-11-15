Entertainment News Roundup: What's next for Britney? Clues are in her own words; Duke Ellington school delays naming theater after Dave Chappelle and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Young Venezuelans attempt to break Guinness record for largest orchestra

Venezuela on Saturday attempted to break the Guinness record for the world's largest orchestra, as 12,000 musicians played a classical piece together for more than five minutes. The attempt, by the country's National System of Youth and Children's Orchestras, known as "The System", would beat a Russian record set two years ago and will be judged by Guinness in the next 10 days.

Duke Ellington school delays naming theater after Dave Chappelle

The Duke Ellington School of the Arts, in Northwest D.C., said it will postpone renaming its theater after Dave Chappelle, one of its best known graduates, to engage with members of the school who raised concerns about the comedian's latest Netflix comedy special. The event, originally scheduled for November 23, has now been moved to April 22, the educational institution said in a statement on Friday.

Lady Gaga hails Britney Spears as an inspiration after conservatorship lifted

Pop star and actress Lady Gaga on Saturday celebrated singer Britney Spears' release from a conservatorship imposed more than a decade ago after a mental health breakdown, calling Spears an inspiration who was treated badly by the music industry. Gaga, who has said she also struggles with mental health issues including trauma from a sexual assault by a music producer when she was only 19, spoke to Reuters about Spears while attending the red-carpet premiere of the film "House of Gucci" in Milan on Saturday.

What's next for Britney? Clues are in her own words

Britney Spears won back her freedom https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/finally-free-judge-consider-ending-restrictions-britney-spears-2021-11-12 on Friday after 13 years under a conservatorship that controlled how she spent her money, when she performed, who had access to her house and what medications she should take. Aside from her plans to marry boyfriend Sam Asghari, 27, it's unclear how she will use that freedom. Spears has given no interviews for three years, has not performed since October 2018, and is only rarely seen in public.

Free at last, Britney Spears calls end of conservatorship 'best day ever'

Pop star Britney Spears on Friday regained control of her personal life and her money when a judge ended a 13-year conservatorship that became a cause celebre for fans and critics of an arrangement typically meant to protect the elderly. "Effective today, the conservatorship of the person and the estate of Britney Jean Spears is hereby terminated," Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny said after a 30-minute hearing in which no one opposed ending the court-sanctioned arrangement.

Former 'Apprentice' contestant Zervos abruptly ends lawsuit against Donald Trump

Summer Zervos, a former contestant on "The Apprentice" who accused Donald Trump of sexual assault, on Friday ended her nearly five-year-old defamation lawsuit against the former U.S. president, without receiving an apology or compensation. The abrupt decision to discontinue the case spares Trump from being questioned under oath about accusations he subjected Zervos to unwanted kissing and groping in 2007 after she had sought career advice.

