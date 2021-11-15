Left Menu

PTI | Pune | Updated: 15-11-2021 08:13 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 08:13 IST
Noted historian Babasaheb Purandare dead
Noted historian and Padma Vibhushan awardee Balwant Moreshwar Purandare, popularly known as Babasaheb Purandare, died at a Pune hospital on Monday after a brief illness, a doctor said.

Purandare (99), an authority on the Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was admitted to the city’s Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital three days ago and was being treated for pneumonia.

He was on ventilator support in the hospital’s intensive care unit after his health deteriorated on Sunday. He had been in an extremely critical condition since then, the doctor said.

Purandare breathed his last shortly after 5 am on Monday, a statement from the hospital said.

Known by his moniker ‘Shiv Shahir’ (Shivaji’s bard), Purandare was among the pre-eminent authorities on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Raja Shivchhatrapati, Purandare’s popular two-part, 900-page magnum opus on Shivaji Maharaj in Marathi, was first published in the late 1950s and has since been a staple in Marathi households, going through numerous reprints over decades.

Purandare had also conceived and directed the theatrical history extravaganza on Shivaji Maharaj’s life titled Jaanta Raja in the mid-1980s.

Earlier this year, tributes had flown in from across the political spectrum on the occasion of the historian having completed 99 years, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeting Purandare via a video message.

“Babasaheb’s work is inspirational. I visited Pune to see Babasaheb’s play ‘Janata Raja’, based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Even when Babasaheb used to visit Ahmedabad I used to attend his programmes,” Modi had said.

Purandare, born on July 29, 1922, was awarded with Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award in 2019. He was conferred with the Maharashtra Bhushan award in 2015.

He is survived by two sons and a daughter.

