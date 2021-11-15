Entertainment News Roundup: Young Venezuelans attempt to break Guinness record for largest orchestra; Lady Gaga hails Britney Spears as an inspiration after conservatorship lifted and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Young Venezuelans attempt to break Guinness record for largest orchestra

Venezuela on Saturday attempted to break the Guinness record for the world's largest orchestra, as 12,000 musicians played a classical piece together for more than five minutes. The attempt, by the country's National System of Youth and Children's Orchestras, known as "The System", would beat a Russian record set two years ago and will be judged by Guinness in the next 10 days.

Lady Gaga hails Britney Spears as an inspiration after conservatorship lifted

Pop star and actress Lady Gaga on Saturday celebrated singer Britney Spears' release from a conservatorship imposed more than a decade ago after a mental health breakdown, calling Spears an inspiration who was treated badly by the music industry. Gaga, who has said she also struggles with mental health issues including trauma from a sexual assault by a music producer when she was only 19, spoke to Reuters about Spears while attending the red-carpet premiere of the film "House of Gucci" in Milan on Saturday.

Ed Sheeran wins best artist as MTV Europe Music Awards returns to live format

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran won best artist and best song for "Bad Habits", while K-pop stars BTS snatched four awards at MTV's Europe Music Awards, which returned as an in-person event after a virtual 2020 edition due to the pandemic. MTV said Sunday's EMAs, hosted in Budapest, would go ahead to show solidarity with Hungary's LGBTQ+ community following a June law banning the "display and promotion of homosexuality" among under-18s.

Nine-year-old succumbs; death toll from Houston concert stampede rises to 10

An attorney for the family of a 9-year-old boy who was trampled at a Travis Scott concert in Houston and was on life support for a week said that the child had died from his injuries on Sunday. The death of Ezra Blount brought the total number of those killed during a stampede at last week's Astroworld Festival to ten, ranging in age from 9 to 27.

Free at last, Britney Spears calls end of conservatorship 'best day ever'

Pop star Britney Spears on Friday regained control of her personal life and her money when a judge ended a 13-year conservatorship that became a cause celebre for fans and critics of an arrangement typically meant to protect the elderly. "Effective today, the conservatorship of the person and the estate of Britney Jean Spears is hereby terminated," Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny said after a 30-minute hearing in which no one opposed ending the court-sanctioned arrangement.

