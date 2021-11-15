BTS, Ed Sheeran shine at 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards

South Korean superstar band BTS and British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran emerged big winners at the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) ceremony, which was held in Budapest, Hungary.

While BTS swept the most awards with four, including best pop, best K-pop, best group, and biggest fans, Sheeran took home the top twin trophies of best artist and best song for ''Bad Habits''.

Canadian singer Justin Bieber, who was leading the nominations with eight bids, didn't win any awards.

According to Variety, the show was hosted by Saweetie, who won the best new artist trophy.

During her hosting stint, she interacted with superhit Korean drama series ''Squid Game''-inspired soldiers in hot pink suits and MTV-branded masks. Saweetie also performed a medley of her hits, including ''Best Friend'', ''Tap In'' and ''OUT OUT''.

Sheeran opened the ceremony with a rendition of his latest single ''Overpass Graffiti'' and later on performed his hit number ''Shivers''.

Colombian singer Maluma, who won the EMA for best Latin, said: ''Colombia is not Pablo Escobar anymore - Colombia is Maluma, baby.'' The EMAs also saw the world premiere performance of Maluma's ''Mama Tetema''.

Italian rock band and 2021 winners of the Eurovision Song Contest Maneskin were voted as the best rock act.

Lead singer Damiano David said, ''We also want to say that people usually told us that we were not going to make it with our music – well, I guess you were wrong.'' Nicki Minaj scored the EMA in the best hip-hop category, with Olivia Rodrigo clinching the trophy for best push. YUNGBLUD, who won the award for best alternative, said the win was a ''tribute to individualism''.

''... this is an award for the 13-year-old boy from the north of England who was absolutely terrified to be who he was. If you are out there and you feel like you cannot be who you are, you can be. Keep fighting. Keep being brilliant,'' the English musician added.

''Kiss Me More'' by Doja Cat featuring SZA took home the prize for the best collaboration. David Guetta won the best electronic EMA, with Billie Eilish earning the video for good award.

Among the regional local act categories, Taylor Swift won for the U S and music group Little Mix for the U K and Ireland.

Kim Petras made EMAs history as the first trans artist to perform at the show. They presented a medley of two unreleased songs -- ''Coconuts'' and ''Hit It From The Back''.

For the first time, the 'MTV EMA Generation Change Award' winners were recognised during the EMAs main show. This year's honourees -- Amir Ashour, Matthew Blaise, Sage Dolan-Sandrino, Erika Hilton, and Viktoria Radvanyi -- were described as ''five young changemakers who are furthering equality and love while fighting against anti-LGBTQ+ policies''.

