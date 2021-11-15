Left Menu

Home Minister Amit Shah condoles demise of historian Babasaheb Purandare

Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the death of noted historian Balwant Moreshwar Purandare on Monday and said through his play Janata Raja, he told the masses about the glory and valor of Maratha king Shivaji.Padma Vibhushan awardee Purandare, popularly known as Babasaheb Purandare, died at a Pune hospital on Monday after a brief illness.I am deeply pained to learn about the passing away of Babasaheb Purandare ji.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 12:13 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 12:02 IST
Home Minister Amit Shah condoles demise of historian Babasaheb Purandare
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the death of noted historian Balwant Moreshwar Purandare on Monday and said through his play 'Janata Raja', he told the masses about the glory and valor of Maratha king Shivaji.

Padma Vibhushan awardee Purandare, popularly known as Babasaheb Purandare, died at a Pune hospital on Monday after a brief illness.

''I am deeply pained to learn about the passing away of Babasaheb Purandare ji. He has done the work of taking the glorious life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to the masses. Through his play 'Janata Raja', he instilled in the hearts of the younger generation the valor stories of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the protector of religion,'' Shah said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

The home minister said he had the opportunity to meet Purandare a few years ago and had a long discussion with him.

''His energy and ideas were truly inspiring. His death is the end of an era. My condolences to his family and countless followers,'' he said.

Purandare, 99, was considered an authority on Shivaji.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021