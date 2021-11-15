Home Minister Amit Shah condoles demise of historian Babasaheb Purandare

Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the death of noted historian Balwant Moreshwar Purandare on Monday and said through his play 'Janata Raja', he told the masses about the glory and valor of Maratha king Shivaji.

Padma Vibhushan awardee Purandare, popularly known as Babasaheb Purandare, died at a Pune hospital on Monday after a brief illness.

''I am deeply pained to learn about the passing away of Babasaheb Purandare ji. He has done the work of taking the glorious life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to the masses. Through his play 'Janata Raja', he instilled in the hearts of the younger generation the valor stories of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the protector of religion,'' Shah said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

The home minister said he had the opportunity to meet Purandare a few years ago and had a long discussion with him.

''His energy and ideas were truly inspiring. His death is the end of an era. My condolences to his family and countless followers,'' he said.

Purandare, 99, was considered an authority on Shivaji.

