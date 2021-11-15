Left Menu

'Prithviraj' teaser unveils Akshay Kumar as the brave, fearless warrior

The makers of the much-awaited period drama 'Prithviraj', based on the life of the mighty Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, have released the film's teaser on Monday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-11-2021 12:06 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 12:06 IST
'Prithviraj' teaser unveils Akshay Kumar as the brave, fearless warrior
Poster of 'Prithviraj'. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The makers of the much-awaited period drama 'Prithviraj', based on the life of the mighty Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, have released the film's teaser on Monday. In the film, superstar Akshay Kumar is essaying the role of Prithviraj Chauhan, the legendary warrior who fought valiantly against the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor.

Former Miss World and actor Manushi Chillar is playing the role of his beloved Sanyogita. The film marks her Bollywood debut. Akshay unveiled the teaser of the film on his Instagram handle, saluting the daredevilry of the braveheart.

In the caption, he wrote, "A heroic story about pride and valour. Proud to play Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan. Celebrate #Prithviraj with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st January'22." The teaser gave a glimpse of the grand epic battles fought by Prithviraj Chauhan, and the grit and courage he displayed. It also unveiled the historical characters played by actors Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood.

Talking about the exciting teaser, Akshay shared, "The teaser of Prithviraj captures the soul of the film, the essence of the life of the legendary warrior Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan who knew no fear. This is our tribute to his heroism and his life. The more I read about him, the more I was awed by how he lived and breathed every single second of his glorious life for his country and his values." He further shared his awe of the legendary warrior and their attempt to pay homage to him through this film. "He is a legend, he is one of the bravest warriors and he is one of the most upright kings that our country has ever seen. We hope that Indians worldwide love our salute to this mighty braveheart. We have tried to present his life story in the most authentic way possible and the film is a homage to his unmatched bravery and courage," he added. Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film is directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who has previously directed the award-winning film 'Pinjar' and the television epic 'Chanakya' - based on the life of the most influential political strategist of India.

'Prithviraj' will release worldwide on January 21, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021