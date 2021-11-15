'Inside Edge' season 3 to premiere on December 3

The makers of the hit series 'Inside Edge' have announced on Monday that the third season of the popular Amazon Original series will premiere globally on December 3, 2021. Season 3 of the hit show stars Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Tanuj Virwani, Aamir Bashir, Sayani Gupta, Sapna Pabbi, Akshay Oberoi, Sidhant Gupta and Amit Sial.

Created by Karan Anshuman and directed by Kanishk Varma, the show is produced by Excel Media and Entertainment. After the success of the first two seasons, season 3 will unleash the dark underbelly of cricket as the ultimate game of power and greed is unleashed.

The stakes are higher in Season 3, as 'the game behind the game' becomes more intriguing and a personal vendetta takes the centre stage. Ritesh Sidhwani, producer, Excel Entertainment, shared, "The overwhelming response 'Inside Edge' has received from viewers and critics alike has encouraged us to present yet another exciting season."

He further shared why the show will always be special for them. "'Inside Edge' is and will always be very special to us given that it is Excel's first original with Amazon while also being Amazon's first original in India. We are thrilled to chronicle the next gripping phase of the journey of Mumbai Mavericks, which will ultimately decide the fate of the team that has battled many odds," he added.

'Inside Edge 3' is all set to premiere on December 3 on Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)