Left Menu

Saiyami Kher, Pavail Gulati start filming Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's series 'Faadu'

Actors Saiyami Kher and Pavail Gulati have begun shooting for filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwaris series Faadu.The SonyLIV show is billed as an intense poetic love story between two different thinking characters.The series marks the Hindi debut of Tamil film industry composer and musician, Santosh Narayanan.Ashwiny, known for helming films like Nil Battey Sannata, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Panga, took to Instagram and announced the cast of the show.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-11-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 14:58 IST
Saiyami Kher, Pavail Gulati start filming Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's series 'Faadu'
  • Country:
  • India

Actors Saiyami Kher and Pavail Gulati have begun shooting for filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's series ''Faadu''.

The SonyLIV show is billed as an ''intense poetic love story between two different thinking characters''.

The series marks the Hindi debut of Tamil film industry composer and musician, Santosh Narayanan.

Ashwiny, known for helming films like ''Nil Battey Sannata'', ''Bareilly Ki Barfi'' and ''Panga'', took to Instagram and announced the cast of the show. ''In the rhythm of words a world is created by humans who see a poem in the characters and then life in a story begins. @pavailgulati & @saiyami in #Faadu. My debut webseries and 10th long format story including three short films. This one is going to be very special with Santosh Narayanan musical,'' her post read.

The screenplay of ''Faadu'' is written by poet, theatre writer, and director Saumya Joshi. The show is produced by Studio Next. Ashwiny recently co-directed the non-fiction series ''Break Point'' with her filmmaker husband Nitesh Tiwari.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021