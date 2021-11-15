Saiyami Kher, Pavail Gulati start filming Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's series 'Faadu'

Actors Saiyami Kher and Pavail Gulati have begun shooting for filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's series ''Faadu''.

The SonyLIV show is billed as an ''intense poetic love story between two different thinking characters''.

The series marks the Hindi debut of Tamil film industry composer and musician, Santosh Narayanan.

Ashwiny, known for helming films like ''Nil Battey Sannata'', ''Bareilly Ki Barfi'' and ''Panga'', took to Instagram and announced the cast of the show. ''In the rhythm of words a world is created by humans who see a poem in the characters and then life in a story begins. @pavailgulati & @saiyami in #Faadu. My debut webseries and 10th long format story including three short films. This one is going to be very special with Santosh Narayanan musical,'' her post read.

The screenplay of ''Faadu'' is written by poet, theatre writer, and director Saumya Joshi. The show is produced by Studio Next. Ashwiny recently co-directed the non-fiction series ''Break Point'' with her filmmaker husband Nitesh Tiwari.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)