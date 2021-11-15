Left Menu

Man gets lifer for killing grandmother

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-11-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 19:41 IST
Erode (TN), Nov 15 (PTI): A 37-year-old man was sentenced to life by the Mahila Court here on Monday for having murdered his grandmother. The case was that Babu alias Gopinath living with his grandmother Gowri (70) often demanded money from her. In 2011, he and his friend Vijayan took the woman to an isolated place, strangled her to death and took away the jewels she was wearing. On information about the body of the woman, the police registered a case. Investigation revealed Gopinath was the culprit. Trial was on in the mahila court which sentenced Gopinath to life and fined him Rs 15,000 while acquitting his friend.PTI COR NVG NVG

