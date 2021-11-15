Left Menu

MP man gets 20 years in jail for raping 2-year-old daughter who tells court father was 'dirty man'

PTI | Indore | Updated: 15-11-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 20:34 IST
MP man gets 20 years in jail for raping 2-year-old daughter who tells court father was 'dirty man'
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Monday sentenced a man to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for raping his two-year-old daughter, with the prosecution saying that the toddler called her father a ''dirty man'' in her deposition.

Special Judge Pavas Shrivastava sentenced the 32-year-old man to 20 years in jail after finding him guilty under Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions, a prosecution official said.

''The girl deposed in court and said dad was a dirty man. The man raped her when she was alone at home in January last year. The child's mother noticed her in distress due to an injury to her private parts and the crime was revealed,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021