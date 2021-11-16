Josh announces First Edition Winner of its JFLIX Film Festival

• Mumbai filmmaker Shray Rai Tiwari wins the SuperHit film award, wins trip to the Oscars 2022 after party • Celebrity judges Farah Khan, Kunal Kohli and Prabhu Deva announce winners at the Grand Finale in Goa festival • Over 47,000 video entries poured in for the first edition of India's first such short-video film festival BENGALURU, India, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking short-video content to the silver screen, Josh - India's fastest growing and most engaged short-video app, wrapped up JFLIX— a first-of-its-kind vertical video short-film festival, in an exclusive Grand Finale in Goa. JFLIX saw creators from all over the country challenge the traditional sense of a movie, as their one-minute videos were able to intrigue the audience just as any movie would. Having received over 47,000 video entries, JFLIX is an attempt by Josh at redefining the way short videos are created today with incredible storytelling. Celebrity judges Farah Khan, Kunal Kohli and Prabhu Deva hailed the short-listed creators as future makers of short-films, at the event.

Hosted by Bollywood actors Vivek Oberoi and Urvashi Rautela, and celebrity influencer Mr. Faisu, the event was a glamorous affair as the finalists, short-video influencers and B-town celebrities like Suniel Shetty, Dino Morea and Badshah graced the red carpet. The evening was filled with excitement and activity as the participants and creators engaged with various interactive and experiential zones set up at the venue. As much a celebrity-studded evening, the event was also a learning experience for the participants as they glimpsed into the alluring world of cinema and had the opportunity to interact with the celebrity judges who shared insights from their years of experience in the film industry.

The awards ceremony was the highlight of the evening as cultural events and dazzling performances by top influencers and industry personalities lit up the stage. Special awards were given away to winners across categories like Ghunghroo Tod for Best Musical Film, Lajawaab Local for Best Regional Film, LOLercoaster for Best Comedy Film among others. Shray Rai Tiwari, a Mumbai filmmaker won the Superhit Film award for BEST PICTURE and will attend the Oscars 2022 after party. Winners of the other categories will get a chance to assist Bollywood directors Farah Khan and Kunal Kohli in their upcoming projects.

Speaking at the event, Seher Bedi, Head of Josh Studios said, ''To captivate an entire audience within just a minute with a narrative film is JFLIX and our creators today have lived up to that challenge and exceeded our expectations. This is the inspiration that powers JFLIX – to celebrate the talent that creates the most engaging and exciting content, with the simplest of tools. All the participants here have proven that they have the creativity and the skill to produce captivating art and tell beautiful stories, and it makes us so proud that through Josh, we are able to provide creators with the desired platform to help them follow their passion and achieve their dreams. We at Josh, will always strive to stay true to our commitment to give our talented youth the platform to share their talent with the world.'' Congratulating the finalists, Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi said, ''I had never imagined such amazing and beautiful stories could be told in just a minute! Tonight has been an eye-opening experience and it is truly surprising to see that all these films were made using simple smartphones. I wonder what they all would be able to do behind an actual film camera! I congratulate all the participants here tonight. Everyone here is truly talented and I am excited to see what comes next for Indian cinema with such an amazing talent pool in the country. Hats off to team Josh for pulling off this amazing event and striving to discover the country's next generation of filmmakers and film stars.'' About Josh: Josh is a made-in-India, short-video app launched in August 2020 by VerSe Innovation. It represents a confluence of India's top 1000+ best creators, 20000 strong managed community of creators, the 10 biggest music labels, 15+ million UGC creators, best in class content creation tools, the hottest entertainment formats, and formidable user demographics. Josh has been consistently rated as the leading Indian short-video app in India on the Play store with 100 million+ downloads. Josh is currently the fastest growing and most engaged short-video app in India with 124 million MAUs (Monthly Active Users) and 60 million DAUs (Daily Active Users).

