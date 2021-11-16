‘Illegal' S2 to premiere on Nov 25 on Voot Select

The second season of courtroom drama series ''Illegal'', featuring Neha Sharma and Piyush Mishra, is set to premiere on November 25 on Voot Select, the streamer announced on Tuesday. The new season, directed by Ashwini Chaudhary and produced by Juggernaut productions, will see the continuation of the intense battle between the former mentor-mentee (played by Mishra and Sharma) while dealing with complex cases that question the legal system.

Mishra will reprise his role of Janardhan Jaitley and Sharma will make a return as Niharika Singh.

The second season elevates the high stakes showdown between Niharika and her mentor-turned-adversary Janardhan and how the battle intensifies with Niharika taking a big risk in starting her own law firm as Janardhan embarks on an ambitious campaign to be the next Chief Minister of Delhi. The first season of the show, which touched upon topics like sexual harassment and death penalty, received critical acclaim.

“Illegal” season two also stars Akshay Oberoi, Satyadeep Misra and Tanuj Virwani.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)