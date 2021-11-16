Left Menu

Renowned 'Mappilapattu' singer Peer Mohammed dies at 78

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-11-2021 13:17 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 13:17 IST
Kannur (Ker), Nov 16 (PTI): Noted 'Mappilapattu' artist Peer Mohammed, known for his melodious rendition of the traditional Mappila songs, died due to age related ailments at his residence in Muzhuppilangad here on Tuesday, family sources said.

He was 78 and had been undergoing treatment for various health issues for some time, they said.

Mohammed, who mesmerised music buffs with his unique singing style and clear voice for decades, had several hit Mappila songs to his credit. Born to Aziz Ahmed, who was from Thalassery here, and Bilkis, a native of Tenkasi in Tamil Nadu, on January 8, 1945, he had composed and rendered over 4000 songs in his illustrious career as a singer.

Besides stage programmes, Mohammed also tried his hand in Malayalam films under the music compositions of legends like A T Ummer and K Raghavan Master.

He was also a recipient of several honours including the Kerala Folklore Academy Award.

He is survived by wife Rahana and four children.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in his condolence message, said Mohammed played a key role in popularising the Mappilapattu in the state.

