Left Menu

Release of ‘Badhaai Do’ shifted to Feb 4 next year

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-11-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 13:37 IST
Release of ‘Badhaai Do’ shifted to Feb 4 next year
Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer "Badhaai Do" will now open in theatres on February 4, a week after its previous scheduled release, the makers announced Tuesday.

The upcoming comedy is a spiritual sequel to the National Award-winning 2018 hit "Badhaai Ho!", starring Surekha Sikri, Gajrao Rao, Neena Gupta, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Sanya Malhotra.

"Badhaai Do" was earlier set to be released in cinema halls on the Republic Day weekend in 2022.

Production banner Junglee Pictures shared the new release date of the movie on their official Instagram account.

"The release date of Badhaai Do has been shifted to 4th February 2022, due to changing release schedules. Badhaai Do now arriving in the month of love and what could be a better way to start the month!" the post read.

"Badhaai Do" is directed by "Hunterrr" fame Harshvardhan Kulkarni from a script written by Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial.

In the follow-up, Rao features as a cop, and Pednekar stars in the role of a physical education teacher.

The original movie "Badhaai Ho!", directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, narrated the story of a middle-aged couple, played by Gupta and Gajraj Rao, who face unexpected pregnancies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021