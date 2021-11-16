MP CM expresses grief over death of novelist Mannu Bhandari

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shirvaj Singh Chouhan has expressed grief over the death of eminent novelist Mannu Bhandari, noting that the author, who was born in MP, made a mark for herself in the field of literature.

Bhandari (90), famous for her novels 'Aapki Banti', 'Mahabhoj' and 'Yahi Sach Hai', died on Monday.

She was suffering from age-related ailments and recently admitted to the Narayana Superspeciality Hospital in Gurugram.

Recalling her association with Madhya Pradesh, Chouhan said the noted writer was born in Bhanpura town in Mandsaur district and had made a distinct place for herself in the world of literature through her writings, a public relations official said here on Tuesday.

Bhandari had received several awards, including the Delhi Shikhar Samman and the KK Birla Foundation's Vyas Samman, for her outstanding literary achievements in Hindi.

Her famous novel 'Yahi Sach Hai' was adapted into a movie, 'Rajnigandha', in 1974. It had won many Filmfare Awards in 1975.

