Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month
Reuters | Kualumpur | Updated: 16-11-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 14:49 IST
- Country:
- Myanmar
Myanmar will reopen its land borders with China and Thailand from next month due to improvements in its COVID-19 vaccination rate, its information ministry said on Tuesday.
The reopening, for which no specific date was set, would be followed by resumption of air travel in the first quarter of next year, the ministry said in a statement.
