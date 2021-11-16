Left Menu

Princess Charlene will not attend Monaco's national day celebrations - palace

Monaco's Princess Charlene will not attend the upcoming national day celebrations in the principality, the Monaco royal palace said in a statement on Tuesday, citing health reasons. "A period of calm and rest is necessary for the Princess's health to recover", the palace said, adding that Charlene is currently convalescing and will continue to do so in the coming weeks, the palace said.

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 15:01 IST
Princess Charlene will not attend Monaco's national day celebrations - palace
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Monaco's Princess Charlene will not attend the upcoming national day celebrations in the principality, the Monaco royal palace said in a statement on Tuesday, citing health reasons.

"A period of calm and rest is necessary for the Princess's health to recover", the palace said, adding that Charlene is currently convalescing and will continue to do so in the coming weeks, the palace said. Monaco had hailed the return of Princess Charlene, who married Monaco's ruler Prince Albert in 2011 in a lavish ceremony, to the principality last week, after she had spent most of the year in her homeland South Africa.

In September, the princess was admitted to hospital in South Africa for treatment for an ear, nose and throat infection which led her to collapse. Monaco's national holiday is on Nov. 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021