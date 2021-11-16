Princess Charlene will not attend Monaco's national day celebrations - palace
Monaco's Princess Charlene will not attend the upcoming national day celebrations in the principality, the Monaco royal palace said in a statement on Tuesday, citing health reasons. "A period of calm and rest is necessary for the Princess's health to recover", the palace said, adding that Charlene is currently convalescing and will continue to do so in the coming weeks, the palace said.
"A period of calm and rest is necessary for the Princess's health to recover", the palace said, adding that Charlene is currently convalescing and will continue to do so in the coming weeks, the palace said. Monaco had hailed the return of Princess Charlene, who married Monaco's ruler Prince Albert in 2011 in a lavish ceremony, to the principality last week, after she had spent most of the year in her homeland South Africa.
In September, the princess was admitted to hospital in South Africa for treatment for an ear, nose and throat infection which led her to collapse. Monaco's national holiday is on Nov. 19.
